Union government bans 9 Meitei extremist groups for 5 years

New Delhi: The Union government has banned 9 Meitei extremist organizations for 5 years. These organisations mostly operate in Manipur. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced this.

These organisations include Peoples’ Liberation Army and its political wing, the Revolutionary Peoples’ Front (RPF), the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) and its armed wing, the Manipur Peoples’ Army (MPA), People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) and its armed wing, Kangleipak Communist Party and its armed wing, Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), the Coordination Committee (CorCom) and the Alliance for Socialist Unity Kangleipak, (ASUK).

‘They will propagate anti-national activities in collusion with forces inimical to sovereignty and integrity of India, indulge in killings of civilians and targeting of the police and security force personnel, procure and induct illegal arms and ammunition from across the international border and extort and collect huge funds from public for their unlawful activities,’ Home Ministry said in a notification.

The PLA, UNLF, PREPAK, KCP, KYKL were declared banned by the MHA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967) years ago and the latest action extends the ban by 5 years. The declaration as outlawed of the other organisations is fresh.

Meanwhile, more than 180 people were killed in the violent ethnic clashes in Manipur since May 3. The conflict emerged as a response to the Meitei community’s plea for Scheduled Tribe status, with residents expressing their dissent.