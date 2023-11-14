Yamaha to launch R3 and MT-03 in India soon: Details

Mumbai: Japanese two-wheeler brand, Yamaha will launch its R3 and MT-03 in India. Yamaha confirmed that both tech-loaded two-wheelers will hit the Indian market around December 2023. However, the brand is yet to reveal the price details about the same.

Interested customers will be able to book the vehicles online from the company’s website. Both bikes will be sold under company’s premium Blue Square dealer network. The final dealership list is expected to be finalized by Yamaha somewhere around the middle or end of November.

Yamaha R3 will come with a YZF R15-inspired fuel tank, transparent wiser, split seating arrangement and a clip on the handlebar with a forward-leaning position.

Also Read: Indian Railways to operate a special train connecting these cities: Details

Yamaha MT-03: The MT-03, will flaunt a naked design, and will split seating arrangements, LED headlights, USD forks, and stylish alloy wheels.

Both Yamaha R3 and MT-03 will be powered by the same 321cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, generating a max power of 42 BHP and 29.5 Nm. The bikes have 17-inch wheels at both ends, shod with 140/70 rear and 110/70 front tyres.