ZEE5 to stream Shiva Rajkumar’s ‘Ghost’

The Kannada film “Ghost,” featuring Shiva Rajkumar, is set to premiere on ZEE5 starting November 17. The heist action thriller, written and directed by M G Srinivas, initially hit theaters on October 19. ZEE5 Kannada announced the streaming release on its official X page, describing the film as an “OG – original gangstar.”

“Ghost” unfolds the narrative of a man, portrayed by Rajkumar, on a quest for justice. The cast includes Jayaram, Anupam Kher, Prashant Narayanan, Satya Prakash, and Archana Jois. The film, produced by Sandesh Nagaraj of Sandesh Productions, has garnered attention for its compelling storyline and notable ensemble cast. With the streaming premiere on ZEE5, the audience can now experience the thrilling heist action from the comfort of their homes.