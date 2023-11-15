20 Individuals injured in conflict in UP

On Tuesday, a violent confrontation erupted in the Gopiganj area of Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi district, resulting in injuries to at least 20 individuals due to a land dispute, as reported by the police. The opposing factions engaged in the clash wielded sticks, bricks, and sharp-edged weapons, causing a disruption in traffic on National Highway-19 for over an hour and leading to a substantial traffic jam. Swift action by a sizable police force eventually brought the situation under control. Authorities disclosed that 20 individuals from both groups sustained injuries. Law enforcement promptly arrested 18 people, including five women, at the scene in connection with the incident. The clash unfolded in Chandrapur village in the Gopiganj area, involving groups led by Bangali Yadav and Ram Chandra Yadav, both vying for control over a disputed piece of land. A thorough investigation is currently underway to unravel the intricacies of the dispute, according to the police.