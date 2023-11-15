Air Pollution: Initiative launched to water streets throughout Delhi

Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced on Thursday that, in response to increased post-Diwali pollution in the capital, a special initiative has been launched to sprinkle water throughout Delhi. The Delhi government has strategically deployed 215 mobile anti-smog guns for this purpose, with each of the city’s 70 assembly constituencies receiving a dedicated anti-smog gun. Emphasizing the government’s commitment to pollution control, Rai highlighted various measures in place, including anti-dust and anti-open burning campaigns, as well as the application of bio-decomposers. The new step involves the widespread deployment of mobile anti-smog guns to sprinkle water on roads across Delhi.

Rai detailed the distribution, stating, “There will be 70 anti-smog guns for the 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi to sprinkle water. Additionally, 60 anti-smog guns have been positioned in hotspots where the Air Quality Index (AQI) is elevated.” The comprehensive campaign aims to combat pollution citywide, with particular focus on areas with higher AQI levels. Rai also acknowledged the efforts of the Punjab government in reducing stubble burning cases, noting a substantial 60% decrease in farm fires.