Alabama woman born with two uteruses is now pregnant in both

Kelsey Hatcher, a 32-year-old woman from Alabama, USA, who was born with two uteruses, is now pregnant in both. She and her husband, Caleb, expressed their surprise upon learning about Kelsey’s pregnancy earlier this year, and the even greater astonishment came when they found out she was expecting two babies.

Kelsey, a massage therapist and mother of three who has been documenting her story on her Instagram account “doubleuhatchlings,” revealed that during her routine eight-week ultrasound appointment in May, she discovered she was having twins, with one fetus in each of her uteruses. Kelsey has a rare condition known as “uterus didelphys,” where a person is born with two uteruses and two cervixes, a condition she has been aware of since she was 17 years old.

The couple was taken aback during the first ultrasound but found humor in the situation, as Kelsey shared in an Instagram post. She expressed her surprise at the uniqueness of her situation and the limited cases she could find of pregnancies in completely separate uteruses.

Having three children aged seven, four, and 23 months old from her previous pregnancies, each carrying a single baby in one uterus, Kelsey experienced full-term pregnancies with no complications.

Upon the revelation of the current twin pregnancy, Kelsey informed the nurse not to be alarmed if a second uterus appeared on the ultrasound, but to their amazement, a second baby was indeed visible on the scan. The rarity of pregnancies in both uteruses was emphasized, with odds estimated at one in 50 million.

Dr. Shweta Patel, the obstetrician-gynaecologist overseeing Hatcher’s care at the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Women & Infants Center, explained that the separate pregnancies likely occurred because she ovulated separately, with one egg descending each fallopian tube and fertilization happening independently in each uterus.

Considering the uniqueness of this pregnancy, it is deemed high-risk, and Kelsey’s daughters could be born with a time gap, given that her uteruses might contract at different times. The due date for both babies, or “the girlies” as Kelsey affectionately calls them, is December 25, Christmas Day.