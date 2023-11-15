Chicago Police Arrest Kottayam Resident for Shooting Pregnant Wife

A resident of Kottayam, Amal Reji from Pazhayambilli near Ettumannur, has been apprehended in Chicago for shooting his pregnant wife, Meera (32). Meera’s relatives in Uzhavoor were notified of her critical condition due to stomach hemorrhage. The couple, parents to a three-year-old son, reportedly faced familial issues.

The incident appears linked to a social media post by Amal, where he accused Meera’s brothers of causing tension in their relationship. In a video captured on a phone, Amal expressed grievances, shedding light on potential family conflicts. Meanwhile, Meera’s twin sister, Meenu, resides nearby in Chicago.