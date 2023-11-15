Congress Sprints to Freedom Square in Pro-Palestine Rally

The Kozhikode District Congress Committee (DCC) emerges victorious amid the Israel-Palestine conflict, securing permission for a pro-Palestine rally at Freedom Square on November 23. Despite an initial setback, the district collector granted approval, albeit with the condition of setting up the stage 100 meters away from the main venue on Kozhikode beach.

DCC president Praveen Kumar expressed satisfaction with the granted permission, emphasizing, “That’s not an issue. We got what we have requested.” The district administration initially denied permission, citing the booking of Freedom Square for the state government’s ‘Nava Kerala Sadas’ on November 25.

Amidst the tug-of-war for the venue, KPCC president K Sudhakaran declared in Thiruvananthapuram that the party would proceed with the event at the same location despite the denial. Praveen Kumar justified the choice of venue, stating that no other location was viable due to an expected turnout of approximately 50,000 people.

The Congress challenged the administration’s reasoning, highlighting the common occurrence of back-to-back events at Freedom Square. Praveen Kumar pointed out, “The district administration’s reason was amusing because Kozhikode beach often hosts two massive events in a day, one in the morning and one in the evening.”

The political landscape grows delicate as the ruling CPM and Congress navigate the pro-Palestine cause amid rallies by IUML and other Muslim organizations. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan distanced the CPM from Israel during their pro-Palestine event, leading to tensions as Onmanorama reported the Left’s historical ties with Israel.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s impactful speech at IUML’s rally on October 26 set the stage for the Congress’s strategic decision to choose Freedom Square. DCC president Praveen Kumar alleges that the denial of permission exposes the CPM’s pro-Palestine stance as a mere vote-garnering strategy, lacking sincerity.

In the bureaucratic dance, Praveen Kumar detailed contacting the Port Officer and the DTPC secretary, initially given consent over the phone. However, when Congress leaders went to deposit the required fee, doubts arose, and the secretary mentioned consulting the collector, leading to uncertainties surrounding the event.