Courteney Cox shares her poignant tribute to Matthew Perry on Instagram

Last month marked the somber farewell to the beloved actor Matthew Perry, forever remembered as the witty and endearing Chandler Bing from the iconic TV series Friends. Following a tribute from his Friends co-star Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, renowned for her portrayal of Monica Geller and Perry’s on-screen wife, has now shared her poignant tribute on Instagram.

Expressing her gratitude, Cox began, “I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty, and I miss you every day.” She proceeded to reminisce about a specific memory that underscored the unique bond she shared with Perry during the filming of Friends. This particular moment centered around the iconic storyline of Chandler and Monica’s one-night encounter in London, which unexpectedly marked the beginning of their enduring love story.

Providing context, Cox shared, “To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one-night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story.” She then offered a behind-the-scenes glimpse, revealing Perry’s penchant for injecting his own humor into their scenes. “In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind,” added Cox.

Previously, LeBlanc had paid tribute to Perry with pictures from the sets of Friends. In an Instagram post, LeBlanc expressed the profound impact of Perry’s friendship, stating, “It was an honor to call you my friend. It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. I’ll never forget you.”