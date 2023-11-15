Dubai Duty Free Draw: Expat wins luxury car

Dubai: Muhammad Yousuf, a 40-year-old Pakistani national based in Ajman has won a luxury car in the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise draw. The draw was held at the Dubai Airshow site at Dubai World Central.

Muhammad Yousuf won a BMW 740i M Sport (Black Sapphire Metallic) car, in Finest Surprise Series 1856 with ticket 0369, which he purchased on October 3 on his way to Karachi.

Tuesday’s Finest Surprise draw attracted several exhibitors and visitors who had purchased tickets for the popular promotion. The operation has a total of four luxury vehicles and will conduct a draw over four days including one Millennium Millionaire Series promotion.

Tickets for the remaining luxury vehicles are on sale at the Dubai Duty Free counters and in the Dubai Duty Free shop throughout the week-long Dubai Airshow, which comes to an end on November 17. The luxury vehicles include a BMW 740i M Sport (Dravit Grey Metallic) car, Mercedes Benz G 63 (Polar White) car and Indian FTR R Carbon (Black Carbon Fiber) motorbike.