Ernakulam Tourists Warned: Selfies with Wild Elephants in Wayanad Carry Consequences

Two individuals hailing from Ernakulam are facing consequences after unlawfully entering Wayanad’s forest area to capture photographs, including selfies, alongside a herd of elephants. This incident unfolded at 5th Mile, situated between Pulppalli and Sulthan Bathery, within the Kurichiad Forest Range of the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary.

A passerby in another vehicle recorded the irresponsible actions of the youths, depicting them running back to their car as an angered elephant initiated a charge. The video, revealing the vehicle’s registration number, facilitated the Forest Department in identifying the car owner. Subsequently, the offenders have been summoned to the office of the Wayanad Wildlife Warden in Sulthan Bathery.

Dinesh Kumar, the Wayanad Wildlife Warden, emphasized that stringent measures will be taken against the duo. He remarked, “Many people have been involved in such selfie acts, a punishment should deter them from repeating such activities.”

Officials highlight the legal consequences for trespassing into prohibited forest zones, stipulating imprisonment of up to three years, a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh, or both, depending on the severity of the trespass. Such measures aim to discourage individuals from engaging in similar reckless activities.