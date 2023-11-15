Every village to be reached by Central projects through BJP’s nationwide ‘rath yatra’

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, a nationwide outreach initiative to educate people about welfare schemes, from Khunti, the birthplace of tribal campaigner Bhagwan Birsa Munda in Jharkhand.

The BJP has two parts to its plan: one is to distribute plans, and the other is to ensure that the schemes reach the poor. The ambitious goal is to cover more than 3,600 urban local bodies and 2.55 lakh Gramme Panchayats by January 25, 2024, encompassing every district in the nation.

The Prime Minister has now launched the programme, which will concentrate on educating the public about the advantages of welfare programmes such as access to LPG cylinders, electricity connections, sanitary facilities, basic financial services, housing for the impoverished, food security, healthy nutrition, dependable healthcare, clean drinking water, etc.

Starting the government’s huge outreach initiative, the prime minister unveiled five newly designed IEC (Information, Education and Communication) vans. Prominent dignitaries from 68 districts throughout the country with sizable tribal populations—including governors, chief ministers, union ministers, and ministers of state—will flag off similar vans.