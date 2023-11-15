Govt imposes limits on catching juvenile marine species of 54 varieties

In an effort to safeguard fish populations and regulate catch sizes, the Maharashtra government has issued an order restricting the fishing of young individuals from 54 commercially significant species, including pomfret and prawn. Simultaneously, the State Advisory and Monitoring Committee have proposed that mechanized fishing vessels utilizing trawl nets in Maharashtra’s territorial waters must incorporate Turtle Excluding Devices (TED), and the committee has established a minimum legal size for 54 crucial species to mitigate the capture of juvenile fish.

The November 2 order emphasized Maharashtra’s commitment to preserving the interests of various fishing sectors, particularly traditional fishing, by adopting sustainable practices. Jyoti Meher, director of the Maharashtra State Fisherman Cooperative Sangh, praised the decision, anticipating a reduction in indiscriminate fishing and the restoration of declining fish stocks.

The directive from the State Advisory and Monitoring Committee recommended a minimum legal size for 54 commercially important species, aiming to curtail juvenile fishing. The order stressed the need for a precautionary approach to prevent the capture of immature fish, recognizing the potential impact on future fishery production. The specified species include scalloped spiny lobster, Bombay duck, silver pomfret, black pomfret, Chinese pomfret, spotted seer, gold spotted anchovy, blue crab, kiddi prawn, speckled prawn, jinga prawn, flower tail prawn, and coastal mud prawn. Fishing of juveniles or fish seed, the order highlighted, could disrupt reproductive cycles, posing a threat to marine resources and making it challenging to sustain stocks in territorial waters in the long term.