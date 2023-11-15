High probability of intense rainfall expected, caution issued for farmers

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has detected the formation of a Low Pressure Area in the southeast Bay of Bengal, expected to bring substantial rainfall to the coastal regions of Odisha and West Bengal in the next few days. Farmers in these areas are advised to promptly harvest paddy and postpone potato planting. The Low Pressure Area is anticipated to evolve into a Depression over west-central Bay of Bengal on November 15, intensifying further into a Deep Depression off the Andhra Pradesh coast on November 16. The IMD has issued warnings, predicting squally winds, and alerts for significant rainfall in coastal districts of West Bengal.

In addition to the current low pressure system, there is another upper air cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka, connected by a trough extending to the aforementioned Low Pressure Area. These weather conditions are expected to bring heavy rainfall to the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal from November 16 to 18, posing a potential threat to paddy crops in the region.