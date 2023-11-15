India seeks evidence from US regarding San Francisco consulate attack

India has formally invoked the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty to request evidence from the United States regarding an attack on the Indian consulate in San Francisco earlier this year. The request, made under the treaty, is part of an ongoing investigation led by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), according to sources familiar with the matter.

In March of this year, the Indian consulate in San Francisco experienced an attack orchestrated by pro-Khalistan supporters, marking the second incident of violence within months. On that day, individuals advocating for Khalistan forcibly passed through makeshift security barriers, attempted to set the diplomatic facility on fire, and raised Khalistani flags on the consulate premises. The assailants also inflicted damage on the building and physically assaulted officials.

Subsequently, three months later in the early hours of July 1 and 2, another trespassing incident occurred at the consulate, where individuals sought to set the building ablaze while officials were present. A video of the arson was shared on ‘X,’ featuring slogans like “violence begets violence” on the building. The footage also included references to news articles concerning the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the chief of the Canada-based Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF).