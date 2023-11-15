Kerala govt declares Rs 5 lakh aid for families of blast victims

The Kerala government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has approved a financial aid package of Rs five lakh for the families of individuals who lost their lives in a blast during a religious gathering near Kochi last month. The decision was reached during a cabinet meeting, and the relief amount will be disbursed from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund, according to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). Furthermore, the government has committed to providing assistance for the medical expenses of those injured in the incident, including individuals receiving treatment in private hospitals.

The tragic event took place on October 29 during the final day of a three-day-long prayer meeting of the Jehovah’s Witnesses at an international convention centre in Kalamassery. Multiple blasts occurred, resulting in the loss of five lives and leaving over 50 individuals injured, some of whom sustained serious injuries.