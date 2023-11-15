Moderate intensity earthquake hits Pakistan

Karachi: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.2 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Pakistan on Wednesday. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre of the earthquake was located at latitude 35.96 and longitude 71.58, indicating a region close to the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. The depth of the earthquake was recorded at 18 kilometres.

There have been no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage. Further details awaited.

Earlier on Saturday, n earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hit Pakistan. A similar earthquake of magnitude 6.2 had struck Sri Lanka’s Colombo on Tuesday. Another earthquake of 4.9-magnitude had struck the area around the border between South Sudan and Uganda on Monday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).