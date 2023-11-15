Neeraj Chopra in final list for ‘Men’s World Athlete of the Year Award 2023’

Mumbai: Olympic and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was shortlisted for ‘Men’s World Athlete of the Year Award 2023’. World Athletics announced this. The award will be announced on World Athletics’ platforms on December 11.

‘The five athletes, who represent four countries from four area associations, have achieved sensational performances across a range of athletics disciplines in 2023, winning titles and breaking world records at the World Athletics Championships 2023, one-day meeting circuits, Label road races and other events around the world,’ World Athletics said in a release.

The other male athletes in the final list are USA’s Ryan Crouser (shot put), Sweden’s Mondo Duplantis (Pole vault), Kenya’s Kelvin Kiptum (marathon) and USA’s Noah Lyles (100m/200m).