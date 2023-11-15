Ranveer marks 5th anniversary with Deepika, reflects how ‘Ram-Leela’ transformed their lives

Celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary, actor Ranveer Singh commemorated the occasion with his wife and co-star Deepika Padukone, known for their roles in “Ram-Leela.” The couple, who began dating after the release of the romantic drama directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali in November 2013, tied the knot in dual wedding ceremonies on November 14 and 15, 2018, in Lake Como, Italy. Marking a decade since the release of “Ram-Leela,” Ranveer took to Instagram to reflect on the film’s profound impact on both their personal and professional lives, sharing a series of behind-the-scenes pictures.

Ranveer and Deepika, aged 38 and 37 respectively, kept their relationship private until announcing their wedding on social media just weeks before the ceremonies. Beyond “Ram-Leela,” the couple has shared the screen in other notable films such as “Bajirao Mastani,” “Padmaavat,” and Kabir Khan’s “83.” Their collaborative journey continues with the upcoming film “Singham Again,” directed by Rohit Shetty.