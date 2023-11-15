Second Suspect Arrested in Salem in Connection with Death of Missing Woman from Kozhikode

The Kasaba Police made a significant breakthrough in the case of the missing woman, Sainaba (53), from Kuttikkattoor, as they apprehended the second accused, Sulaiman, in connection with her murder. The arrest took place in Salem on Wednesday.

Earlier in the investigation, a police team discovered Sainaba’s body in a gorge on the Nadukani-Gudalur stretch on Monday. The scientific examination confirmed the identity of the deceased as Sainaba. Samad, a native of Tanur in Malappuram, had already been arrested after the recovery of the body and was taken to the Kasaba police station.

According to Samad’s statement to the police, he confessed to murdering Sainaba for money and gold. He surrendered to the Kasaba police on Monday morning, claiming responsibility for the crime. Samad revealed that the murder was premeditated and unfolded on November 7, when he and Sulaiman lured Sainaba into a car under the pretense of offering her Rs 10,000 for caregiving.

Initially planning to kill her at his residence, Samad altered the plan as his wife and daughter returned home. On the way back to Kozhikode, when the car crossed Areekode, Sulaiman assisted Samad in strangling Sainaba to death. Afterward, they disposed of her phones and bag. Samad also disclosed that Sulaiman and his associates forcibly took Sainaba’s gold from him during the incident.