Bananas are renowned superfoods, and when incorporated into desserts like cakes and ice creams, they not only contribute to health but also add a delightful flavor. Elevate your Christmas dessert game by trying a cake featuring ‘palayamkodan’ bananas as the base—a choice that promises a cake exuding the enticing aroma of bananas, sure to captivate even health-conscious guests. Let’s explore the recipe:

**Ingredients:**

– 6 palayankodan plantains

– 1½ cups maida

– ½ cup sugar

– 2 tbsp cocoa powder

– 1 teaspoon baking powder

– 1 teaspoon baking soda

– ¼ teaspoon salt

– ½ cup sunflower oil

– ½ cup milk

– 1 tablespoon vinegar

– ½ cup warm water

– 2 tbsp chocolate chips

**Preparation:**

1. Sift maida along with salt, baking powder, and baking soda.

2. Blend the plantain, oil, and sugar in a mixie to create a smooth mixture.

3. Combine the plantain mix with the sifted maida, ensuring a thorough blend.

4. Mix in the milk, vinegar, and warm water to achieve a consistent batter.

5. Introduce chocolate chips into the batter for an extra burst of flavor.

6. Bake the concoction to perfection, resulting in a palayamkodan banana-based cake that promises both health benefits and a delectable experience.