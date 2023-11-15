Switch up your Christmas dessert plans with a delightful chocolate-banana cake!

Bananas are renowned superfoods, and when incorporated into desserts like cakes and ice creams, they not only contribute to health but also add a delightful flavor. Elevate your Christmas dessert game by trying a cake featuring ‘palayamkodan’ bananas as the base—a choice that promises a cake exuding the enticing aroma of bananas, sure to captivate even health-conscious guests. Let’s explore the recipe:
**Ingredients:**
– 6 palayankodan plantains
– 1½ cups maida
– ½ cup sugar
– 2 tbsp cocoa powder
– 1 teaspoon baking powder
– 1 teaspoon baking soda
– ¼ teaspoon salt
– ½ cup sunflower oil
– ½ cup milk
– 1 tablespoon vinegar
– ½ cup warm water
– 2 tbsp chocolate chips
**Preparation:**
1. Sift maida along with salt, baking powder, and baking soda.
2. Blend the plantain, oil, and sugar in a mixie to create a smooth mixture.
3. Combine the plantain mix with the sifted maida, ensuring a thorough blend.
4. Mix in the milk, vinegar, and warm water to achieve a consistent batter.
5. Introduce chocolate chips into the batter for an extra burst of flavor.
6. Bake the concoction to perfection, resulting in a palayamkodan banana-based cake that promises both health benefits and a delectable experience.
