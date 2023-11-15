UAE authority announces speed limit change on major road

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has reduced the speed limit of a key stretch on Al Ittihad Road. The speed limit is reduced from 100kmph to 80 kmph. The new speed limit will be effective on the stretch between Sharjah and Al Garhoud Bridge from November 20.

RTA took this decision with the Dubai Police. Traffic signage along Al Ittihad Road will be updated to reflect the new maximum speed limit.

‘To enhance drivers’ awareness, red lines will mark the beginning of the speed reduction zone as per the applicable traffic safety standards,’ the RTA said.