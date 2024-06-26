Rahul Gandhi named Lok Sabha Opposition Leader

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will assume the position of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, as confirmed by a letter sent to Pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab by the Congress party. This decision was announced after a meeting of the INDIA bloc’s floor leaders at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence. Rahul Gandhi, who has been an MP for five terms and recently took oath while holding a copy of the Constitution, will now hold his first constitutional position in his long political career. This role grants him the status of a cabinet minister and a place on key panels for appointments such as the Lokpal and CBI chief.

The Congress party, with 99 seats won in the recent elections, reclaimed the post of opposition leader after a decade. The decision to appoint Rahul Gandhi was endorsed by several party leaders, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. They praised Gandhi for his acceptance of the role and expressed confidence in his ability to be a strong voice for the common people and hold the NDA government accountable.

As Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi will be involved in significant decision-making processes and be a member of panels for appointments like the Chief Election Commissioner and the Central Vigilance Commission. Congress leaders and allies from the INDIA bloc have lauded his appointment, emphasizing his commitment to raising the issues of marginalized and poor people and upholding democratic principles.