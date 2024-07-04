Jaishankar, Wang Yi Pledge to Resolve Border Issues, Stress ‘Three Mutuals’ at SCO

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met on Thursday to discuss the early resolution of border issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. The meeting, which included former Chinese envoy to India and current Vice Minister in the Foreign Ministry, Sun Weidong, took place on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Astana, Kazakhstan. They agreed to intensify efforts through diplomatic and military channels to address the remaining border disputes that have persisted since April-May 2020.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Jaishankar emphasized the importance of respecting the LAC and maintaining peace and tranquility in border areas. He highlighted the need for “mutual respect, mutual sensitivity, and mutual interest” to guide bilateral relations. This meeting marks Jaishankar’s first with his Chinese counterpart since the formation of the government in Delhi in June, with previous brief interactions occurring at the Munich Security Conference in February and the ASEAN Regional Forum in July 2023.

The India-China relationship has been strained since April-May 2020 when China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) deployed troops in eastern Ladakh, leading to a deadly clash in the Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020. Despite 21 rounds of talks between top commanders, disengagement has only been achieved at Galwan, Pangong Tso, Gogra (PP-17A), and Hot Springs (PP-15). The strategically important Depsang Plains and Demchok areas remain unresolved. India insists that resolving these border issues is crucial for restoring bilateral ties, highlighting its significant military presence in Ladakh with over 68,000 additional troops, 90 tanks, and 300 infantry combat vehicles.