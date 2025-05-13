3 Lashkar terrorists gunned down in Shopian by Army, J&K Police

Three terrorists belonging to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) group were killed in a gunfight with security forces on Tuesday morning in the Shukroo forest area of Keller in Shopian district, South Kashmir. The encounter occurred after a joint team of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a search operation based on intelligence inputs about terrorist presence in the area. As the operation progressed, the terrorists opened fire, triggering a fierce gun battle that led to their deaths. Officials are in the process of confirming their identities.

This latest encounter comes amid heightened tensions following recent cross-border infiltration attempts and increased terror activity in Jammu and Kashmir. Lashkar-e-Taiba, known for its links to Pakistan’s ISI, has been stepping up attacks in the region. The incident is likely to fuel further diplomatic friction between India and Pakistan, especially as New Delhi continues to urge the international community to take action against state-sponsored terrorism. Meanwhile, Indian security agencies have intensified efforts to locate terrorists involved in the deadly April 22 Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 civilians.

To aid in the manhunt, authorities have released names and photographs of the three suspected attackers—Adil Hussain Thoker from Anantnag, and Pakistani nationals Ali Bhai (alias Talha Bhai) and Hashim Musa (alias Suleiman)—all linked to LeT. Posters offering a ?20 lakh reward for credible information have been put up across Shopian, with assurances of complete confidentiality for informants. These efforts are part of a larger crackdown that includes public awareness campaigns such as “Terror Free Kashmir” as India strengthens its fight against terrorism in the Valley.