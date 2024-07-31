Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi postpone Wayanad visit due to bad weather

Following the devastating landslide in Kerala’s Wayanad district, Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have postponed their visit to the area due to severe weather conditions. Rahul Gandhi announced on X that their planned trip to meet affected families and assess the situation has been canceled because authorities have warned that landing in the area is currently unfeasible due to continuous rain and adverse weather. He assured the people of Wayanad that they will visit as soon as conditions improve and emphasized that they are closely monitoring the situation and providing necessary support.

The ongoing recovery efforts have so far resulted in the recovery of 157 bodies, although family members report that over 200 people are still missing. Government records indicate that 98 individuals are officially unaccounted for. Following an extensive 20-hour rescue operation, eight relief camps have been set up to shelter 1,222 displaced people.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reported that 93 bodies have been recovered and 128 individuals are receiving medical treatment after the landslide struck the hilly regions near Meppadi. He described the disaster as a tragic event, noting the massive destruction caused by the heavy rains. CM highlighted the severity of the situation, with entire areas being devastated and many individuals having been swept away.