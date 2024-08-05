Samsung Galaxy F14 4G launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Samsung Galaxy F14 4G was launched in India last week. The handset joins the 5G version in the lineup, which was introduced in the country in March this year. The Samsung Galaxy F14 4G is priced in India at Rs. 8,999 for the sole 4GB + 64GB option. The phone is available for purchase in the country via select offline retail stores and customers can avail of no-cost EMI options. It is offered in two colour options — Moonlight Silver and Peppermint Green.

The Samsung Galaxy F14 4G sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ flat screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a centred waterdrop notch at the top to house the front camera sensor. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

The Samsung Galaxy F14 4G carries a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture. The rear camera system also has two 2-megapixel sensors alongside an LED flash unit. The front camera is equipped with a 13-megapixel sensor . Samsung’s Galaxy F14 4G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support. For security, the handset has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone, which reportedly ships with Android 14-based One UI 6, is promised to get two major OS upgrades and four years of security updates.