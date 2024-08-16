Powerful earthquake hits Syria

Damascus: A powerful earthquake measuring 5.1 magnitude struck Syria. This was announced by the4 stations of the UAE’s National Seismic Network of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). According to the National Seismic Network, the tremor occurred at 2.15pm UAE time.

It can also be noted that eight earthquakes were detected in a number of Syrian governments in the past day. The National Centre for Earthquakes in Syria clarified, however, that the recorded tremors were considered ‘weak’, with intensities ranging between 1.4 and 3 degrees on the Richter scale.

Also Read: UAE authority announces partial closure of key road: Details

On late Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 hit central Syria, with the shock felt in neighbouring Lebanon . The United States Geological Survey said the quake that struck Syria on late Monday had a magnitude of 5.0.

On February 6, 2023, a pre-dawn 7.8-magnitude tremor killed nearly 60,000 people in Turkey and Syria.