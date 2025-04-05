Know who should avoid eating dates

According to health experts, dates included in the diet plan in the right quantity and in the right way, can improve your overall health. But eating dates can also have a negative effect on the health of some people.

Kidney stone patients should not consume dates

If you have kidney related diseases, then you should not make dates a part of your diet plan without consulting a health expert. Consuming dates in large quantities can increase your weight. Therefore, if you want to get rid of obesity, then you should avoid consuming dates.

Diarrhea patients should avoid dates

If you are suffering from diarrhea, then you should avoid consuming this dry fruitThe elements found in dates can increase the problem of diarrhea. Consuming dates in large quantities can also increase the problem of constipation.

Pregnant women should be careful

Pregnant women should also not consume too many dates. If you are pregnant, then you should not consume this dry fruit without consulting a doctor.

Diabetes patients should avoid dates

Individuals with diabetes should also refrain from eating dates regularly. Dates are rich in the natural sugars sucrose, fructose, and glucose, and they have a higher glycemic index than glucose. This dry fruit should also not be consumed by people who have health conditions including skin rashes or asthma episodes.