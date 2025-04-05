Know link between Viagra and Alzheimer’s

Recent studies on the effects of sildenafil (Viagra) on Alzheimer’s risk show it may offer some prevention — and potentially a treatment — for the disease.

Sildenafil is a vasodilator, meaning it expands your blood vessels to ease blood flow. Doctors prescribe it for erectile dysfunction (problems getting and keeping an erection), as well as pulmonary arterial hypertension (as the drug Revatio).

Alzheimer’s is defined by two proteins: amyloid and tau. In the Alzheimer’s brain, abnormal levels of specific amyloids clump together, form plaques, and disrupt normal cell function. Abnormal tau levels cause “tangles” inside brain cells (neurons).

In healthy neurons, tau attaches to stabilizing structures called microtubules, which help guide nutrients and molecules from inside the cell outward. When tangles happen, it’s because chemical changes cause tau to detach from the microtubules and stick to other tau molecules. This forms “threads” that, over time, tangle up and block this transport system.

Based on emerging evidence, researchers believe Alzheimer’s-related brain changes happen because of a complex interaction between abnormal tau and beta-amyloid proteins and several other factors. As beta-amyloid clumps form plaques, tau starts to spread quickly through the brain.

A 2024 study in Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease used computational models, insurance claims data, and observations from brain cells in Alzheimer’s patients to look at whether taking sildenafil had an effect on toxic tau levels in their brains. They found that those on the drug had lowered levels. This led scientists to consider the possibility that Viagra may work as one form of Alzheimer’s treatment.

Viagra is in a class of drugs called phosphodiesterase 5 (PDE5) inhibitors. These are drugs that get in the way of, or change, certain types of chemical reactions in your blood. PDE5 inhibitors relax blood vessels and reduce inflammation.

In animal studies, researchers found that PDE5 inhibitors may help prevent cognitive impairment because of the increased flow to the brain.

Because of evidence that tau levels may be reduced in people who take Viagra and the benefits it has on brain blood vessel health in general, it’s possible the drug may become an Alzheimer’s risk reducer.

Chronic damage to small blood vessels in your brain is the most common cause of dementia. In summer 2024, UK-based research published in Circulation Research showed that Viagra can get into the blood vessels of your brain, improving blood flow to the area and improving blood vessel function in those at a higher risk of vascular dementia.

Viagra can cause side effects, including:

Headache

Heartburn

Diarrhea

Nausea

Flushing (feeling of warmth)

Nosebleeds

Numbness, burning, or tingling in the arms, hands, feet, or legs

Pain in muscles, back, arms, or legs

Changes in color vision (seeing a blue tinge on objects or having difficulty telling the difference between blue and green)

Sensitivity to light

Nasal congestion

Other drugs you take may interact with Viagra, causing serious side effects.