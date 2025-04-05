Know difference between sexuality and sensuality

Sexuality and sensuality have a lot in common — but they’re not the same thing. Being sexual pretty much always involves being sensual. But being sensual does not have to involve being sexual. It’s much bigger than that.

When people talk about sexual activity, they’re usually referring to the process of physical intimacy between consenting adults. Sometimes, though, the idea of being “sensual” is lumped in with being sexual.

Sensuality is the basis of how we experience our bodies, other bodies, and the world around us. Sensuality is a way to positively inhabit the body, through pleasure and joy and fun and celebration. Enjoying your body can be a revolutionary act when you are not objectified or subjected to another person, and you own your pleasure and your time.

Sensuality is for everyone, whether you’re single, with a partner, with multiple partners, or never engaged in sexual connection at all.

Mindfulness is the crux of it. It’s about noticing what’s happening with your senses and having fun in your body.

Some ideas to explore:

Joyful body movement. This can be dance, yoga, stretching, going on walks, jumping up and down, or playing the piano or another instrument.

Look for beauty in your everyday world. Maybe it’s flowers in a garden, or a spectacular sunset, or art. What do you see that is visually pleasurable?

Make a meal. Notice the scent of the onions, garlic, and spices. Taste the tomato sauce. Linger with the aromas in your kitchen.

Tap into touch. Notice how different fabrics and textures like furs, feathers, wool, or suede feel.

Although sexuality and sensuality don’t have to go together, they certainly can. And sometimes refocusing on the sensual can improve the sexual aspect of your life — especially when the body has physical limitations.