India’s coal production crosses 1 billion tonne for the first time

New Delhi: Coal production in India achieved a historic milestone in 2024-25 foscal year. Coal production crossed one billion tonnes on March 20 in 2024-25. This is for first time that coal production is crossing this milestone. It surpassed last fiscal year’s 997.83 million tonnes (MT).

India’s coal production reached 1.04 billion tonne (provisional) in 2024-25, compared to 997.83 MT in 2023-24, marking a 4.99 per cent growth. Production from commercial, captive, and other entities also saw a remarkable surge, reaching 197.50 MT (Provisional)–a 28.11 per cent increase from the previous year’s record of 154.16 MT.

Coal dispatch has also crossed the one billion tonne milestone, with total dispatch reaching 1024.99 MT (Provisional) in 2024-25, up 5.34 per cent from 973.01 MT in 2023-24. Dispatch from commercial, captive, and other entities witnessed an even more significant rise, reaching 196.83 MT (Provisional)–a 31.39 per cent increase compared to 149.81 MT in the previous year.

Coal dispatch refers to the process of transporting and distributing that coal to various consumers, including power plants and industrial facilities.

Also Read: Indian Railways to operate weekly express special train service connecting these states: Details

India has the fifth-largest coal reserves. India is also the second-largest consumer of coal. Coal contributes 55 per cent to the national energy mix and fuelling over 74 percent of total power generation.

According to the Ministry of Coal, the coal sector’s success is attributed to the tireless efforts of Coal Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), private players, and the dedicated workforce of around 5 lakh mine workers across more than 350 coal mines.

Meanwhile, coal imports fell 8.4 per cent to 183.42 MT in April- December 2024 from 200.19 MT in the same period of 2023-24, saving USD 5.43 billion ( ?42,315.7 crore) in foreign exchange.