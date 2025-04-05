Know health benefits of ginger and coriander tea

Ginger and coriander seed tea on an empty stomach in the morning is very beneficial for your health.

Benefits of ginger and coriander tea

1. Strengthens the digestive system

Ginger promotes digestion and helps in the easy digestion of food in the stomach. Whereas coriander seeds help in controlling the problem of acidity in the stomach and reduce the problem of flatulence. This tea can also help in relieving indigestion and constipation.

2. Helpful in reducing weight

Ginger increases metabolism, which accelerates the process of burning calories in the body. Coriander seeds help control appetite, which prevents you from overeating and keeps your weight under control.

3. Detox the body

Ginger and coriander tea helps in flushing out toxins from your body. Actually, ginger has antioxidant properties, and coriander has detoxifying properties, which help in cleansing your liver and kidneys. This helps fill the body with freshness and energy.

4. Controls blood sugar

Coriander seeds help increase insulin sensitivity, which then helps in balancing diabetes. Not only this, ginger also helps in controlling the blood sugar level in your body, due to which this tea can be beneficial for diabetes patients.

5. Boost immunity

Both ginger and coriander seeds have antioxidant properties, which help strengthen your immune system. This tea helps prevent colds and infections, reducing the risk of diseases.