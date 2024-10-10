Commodity Market: Gold price decline for second day in a row

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged lower in Kerala on Thursday, October 10, 2024. Gold price is falling for the second day in a row. Yellow metal is priced at Rs 56,200, down by Rs 40 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 7025, down by Rs 5. Yesterday, gold price declined by Rs 560 per 8 gram. In the last three days, gold price depreciated by Rs 860 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a minor decline. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.7685.3 per gram, decreasing by Rs.760. The price for 22 carat gold is Rs.7046.3 per gram, a drop of Rs.700. The price fluctuation for 24 carat gold over the past week has been 0.15%, while in the last month, it has decreased by 4.76%. The current rate for silver stands at Rs.97000.0 per kg, down by Rs.2000.0 per kg

In Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures contracts opened flat at Rs 75,153 per 10 gram, which is down by 0.01% or Rs 8. Silver futures contracts were trading at Rs 89,085/kg, up by 0.4% or Rs 356. Gold and silver witnessed some profit booking in this week so far as the prices of the former fell by Rs 1,000/10 gram while latter dipped by Rs 4,260/kg. On Tuesday, gold futures contract settled at Rs 75,161 per 10 grams with a loss of 1.16% and silver futures contract settled at Rs 88,729 per kilogram with a loss of 3.93%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was nearly flat at $2,609.72 per ounce, after easing for the previous six sessions. Prices scaled a record high last month. U.S. gold futures also held steady at $2,626.70. Price of spot silver edged 0.1% higher to $30.54 per ounce. Platinum added 1.1% to $955.20, while palladium inched 0.1% lower to $1,038.75.