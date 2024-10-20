Bus-Tempo Collision in Rajasthan Results in 11 Fatalities and Multiple Injuries

A tragic road accident occurred on Saturday night (October 19) in Dholpur district, Rajasthan, resulting in the deaths of 11 individuals, including eight children aged between five and twelve. The incident unfolded while most family members were asleep when a bus collided with a tempo carrying them.

The collision took place around midnight on National Highway 11B near Sunipur village, as both the bus and the tempo were traveling along the route. Police reported that the victims were members of two families, Nahnoo and Zaheer, from Gummat Mohalla in Karim Colony, who had visited Barauli village for a pre-wedding ceremony known as the Bhat. After the ceremony, several family members boarded the tempo to return home.

Emergency services, including police and administrative officials, arrived at the scene late at night. The deceased were taken to the Bari Government Hospital, where a large crowd gathered in mourning. The community is grappling with the tragic loss, particularly of the young lives affected by this devastating accident.