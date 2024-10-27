UAE authority announces partial operating hours on key bridge till January

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced partial operating hours on Al Maktoum Bridge. Al Maktoum Bridge will be not be accessible during specific hours until January 16, 2025.

.Starting October 27, the bridge will be closed from Monday to Saturday from 11pm to 5am and for 24 hours on Sundays. Al Maktoum Bridge serves as an arterial route for numerous motorists. RTA urged motorists to plan their journey in advance and use alternative routes to reach their destination on time.

Here are the alternative routes that motorists can use:

From Deira to Bur Dubai:

Also Read: Diwali 2024: Indian Railways announces Vande Bharat Express train connecting these cities: Details

Infinity Bridge through Baniyas Road, Al Khaleej Street, and Corniche Street.

Al Shindagha Tunnel through Baniyas Road and Al Khaleej Street.

Al Garhoud Bridge through Baniyas Road and Sheikh Rashid Road.

Business Bay Crossing Bridge through Baniyas Road, Sheikh Rashid Road and Rebat Street.

From Bur Dubai to Deira:

Infinity Bridge or Al Shindagha Tunnel through Tariq Bin Ziyad Road, Khalid Bin Al Waleed Road and Al Khaleej Street.

Al Garhoud Bridge through Oud Metha Road and Sheikh Rashid Road.

Business Bay Crossing Bridge through Oud Metha and Al Khail Road Dubai.