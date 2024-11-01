Oil marketing companies announces LPG prices for November

New Delhi: Public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs)- Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL)- revised the retail prices of commercial LPG cylinder. The OMCs hiked the retail prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) commercial cylinder (19kg) by Rs 62, which is also effective from today.

After this, new rates of commercial cylinders in different cities stand as follows:

Delhi: Rs 1,802

Kolkata: Rs 1,911.50

Mumbai: Rs 1,754.50

Chennai: Rs 1964.50

However, domestic LPG cylinder rates remain unchanged. LPG prices are usually revised on the first of every month, and sometimes within the month.

Domestic oil marketing companies (OMCs) have also increased aviation turbine fuel (ATF) or jet fuel rates by Rs 2,941.5 per kiloliter, with effect from today (November 1).The rates in four major states; Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai are Rs 90,538.72, Rs 93,392.79, Rs 84,642.91, and Rs 93,957.10, respectively. Previously, OMCs reduced the rates by Rs 5,883 per kiloliter.