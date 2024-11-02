Ammunition cartridge discovered in seat pocket on Air India flight amid bomb threats

On October 27, a significant security breach occurred when an ammunition cartridge was discovered in the seat pocket of Air India flight AI916, which had just arrived in Delhi from Dubai. The finding prompted the pilot to make an immediate landing at Delhi Airport. An Air India spokesperson confirmed the incident, stating that all passengers had safely disembarked before the cartridge was found. Following standard security protocols, Air India lodged a complaint with the Airport Police regarding the matter but did not provide further details about the event.

This incident comes amid a recent wave of hoax bomb threats targeting various flights, airports, and other establishments throughout India. In the past two weeks, over 510 domestic and international flights received such threats, which were later determined to be false alarms. This situation has caused considerable operational and financial disruptions for airlines, leading the government to convene an emergency meeting to address the issue.

During the meeting, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu emphasized the importance of law enforcement agencies actively investigating all bomb threats against airlines. He highlighted that the government is closely monitoring the developments related to these threats. Additionally, a recent social media claim about a bomb being planted on an Air India flight from Delhi to Mumbai via Indore was revealed to be a hoax, resulting in the Indore police filing a case against an unidentified individual in connection with the false report.