Delhi sees spike in burn injuries during Diwali 2024 despite firecracker ban; AIIMS treats 48

Despite a full firecracker ban in Delhi, Diwali night saw a significant influx of burn injury patients in hospitals across the city. AIIMS alone treated 48 burn victims, with 35 from Delhi, eight from the NCR, and five from other areas. Among these, 21 patients had minor injuries while 27 sustained severe burns, requiring urgent attention. Dr. Maneesh Singhal, head of AIIMS’ burn surgery department, noted that 11 patients were in critical condition, with 19 needing ICU care due to burns affecting over 25% of their body. Hand and eye injuries were prevalent, with 19 cases involving hand injuries and 11 affecting the eyes.

Safdarjung Hospital also reported a high number of cases, treating 117 individuals for burn-related injuries, with 89 from Delhi. Most cases, totaling 102, involved outpatient treatments for minor burns, while more severe cases required hospitalization. The hospital reported 86 firecracker-related burns, 31 diya-related injuries, and five patients needing surgery for severe hand trauma. Additionally, 20 of the cases involved children under 12, highlighting the risks for young people during the festivities.

Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital treated 44 Diwali-related burn patients, including six women and four children, with nine requiring hospital admission. There were also serious incidents linked to illegal firecracker manufacturing in Delhi’s Bindapur area, where six family members suffered burns due to an accidental fire in stored explosive materials. In separate incidents, people making firecrackers at home were also injured, underscoring the ongoing dangers posed by banned but accessible firecrackers during Diwali celebrations.