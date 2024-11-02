Domestic institutional investors invest more than Rs1 lakh crore in Indian equities in October

Mumbai: Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) invested Rs 1.07 lakh crore rupees in Indian equities in October. This is the highest monthly investment by the DIIs.Earlier, the highest recorded monthly DII inflows were registered in March this year, totalling over 56,350 crore rupees. Thus, DII investments have reached around 4.41 lakh crore rupees, driven by growing retail participation through mutual funds.

This sustained DII activity came amid heavy selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth 5,813.30 crore rupees on October 31, while domestic institutional investors bought equities worth 3,514.59 crore rupees on the same day. FPIs sold Indian shares worth Rs 1.14 lakh crore in October.

Also Read: Know how to install privacy extension for WhatsApp Web on your Chrome browser

The latest outflow follows a significant nine-month high investment of Rs 57,724 crore in September 2024. Notably, in all 22 trading sessions in October, FPIs remained net sellers, with the largest outflow recorded on October 3, when they withdrew Rs 15,506 crore. The last time FPIs where net buyers were on September 26, when they purchased Rs 630 crore worth of shares.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.