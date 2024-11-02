Gangotri, Yamunotri temples to shut soon for winter

Uttarkashi: The doors of the Gangotri and Yamunotri temples will close soon for winter season for the next six months. Gangotri temple will close on Saturday, November 2, and Yamunotri temple will be closed on Sunday, November 3.

As per religious tradition, the doors of Gangotri temple will be closed on Saturday at 12:14 pm during the Annakoot festival. After the doors are shut, the festival idol of Ganga ji will be brought to Mukhwa village from Gangotri Dham in a doli (palanquin). The idol will remain seated in the Ganga temple during winter season.

Yamunotri temple doors will be closed on Sunday, November 3 at 12:05 pm. The temple will be shut for devotees after performing rituals on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. Just like Gangotri Dham, Yamunotri Dham temple will be closed after the main idol of the pilgrimage is seated in another temple located in Kharsali village.

Kedarnath, dedicated to Lord Shiva will close on Sunday, November. Badrinath, the temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu, will conclude its pilgrimage season on November 17 at 9:07 P.M.

The Char Dham Yatra, a sacred pilgrimage in India, attracts thousands of devotees who journey in a clockwise sequence through Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath each year.