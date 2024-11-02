Insta360 introduces new limited edition action camera: Details

Mumbai: Insta360 X4 BMW Motorrad Limited Edition action camera has been unveiled in China. The new variant is similar to the standard version in terms of specifications and features, but has a slightly different design.

The Insta360 X4 BMW Motorrad Limited Edition is priced at CNY 3,649 (roughly Rs. 43,100). It includes extra accessories in the box. The company has not yet revealed if the BMW variant will be introduced in other markets including India.

The Insta360 X4 BMW Motorrad Limited Edition has a BMW Motorrad Logo on the body and the included case. You also get two protective lenses. The camera features a 1/2 inch 72-megapixel CMOS sensor that supports 8K resolution 360 degree video recording. It also offers 4K recording at 100fps.

Also Read: 2 terrorists gunned down in encounter in Kashmir

Insta360’s X4 BMW Motorrad Limited Edition action camera comes with an IPX4 rating which allows 10m of water resistance. A fully invisible diving case (sold separately) can offer water resistance of up to 50m. The camera carries four AI-backed microphones with sports wind noise reduction which is said to offer clear sound.

The Insta360 X4 BMW Motorrad Edition sports a 2.5-inch touch-supported display which is compatible with gesture as well as voice controls. It also supports features like Invisible Selfie Stick, 360-degree horizon lock, and Flow State stabilisation. It packs a 2,290mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 135 minutes of 5.7K video recording at 60fps on a single charge.