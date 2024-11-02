iQOO launches iQOO 13: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: iQOO 13 was launched in China. The phone is confirmed to launch in India in soon. iQOO 13 price in China starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,200) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 512GB variant is priced at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 53,100). The 16GB RAM versions with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options are listed at CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 50,800), CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 55,500), and CNY 5,199 (roughly Rs. 61,400), respectively. The phone is available for purchase in four colour options — Isle of Man, Legendary Edition, Nardo Grey, and Track Edition (translated from Chinese).

The iQOO 13 sports a 6.82-inch 2K (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) BOE Q10 8T LTPO 2.0 OLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and HDR support. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 onboard storage. The phone carries a Q2 gaming chipset and runs on Android 15-based OriginOS 5 out-of-the-box.

The iQOO 13 gets a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel sensor paired with a telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with OIS support. The front camera of the handset holds a 32-megapixel sensor.

iQOO 13 houses a 6,150mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support. For security, the phone has an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. The handset comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.