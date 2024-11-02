Nokia unveils two new feature phones

Mumbai: HMD revealed two new feature phones-Nokia 108 4G (2024) and Nokia 125 4G (2024)-. Price and availability details of Nokia 108 4G (2024) and the Nokia 125 4G (2024) are yet to be announced. They are currently listed on the company’s official website. The Nokia 108 4G (2024) is available in Black and Cyan colours, while the Nokia 125 4G (2024) comes in Blue and Titanium shades.

Nokia 108 4G (2024) and Nokia 125 4G (2024) feature 2-inch displays. Both models have FM radio with wired and wireless modes. They include a voice recorder and dual flashlight. The brand claims that both phones offer space for saving up to 2,000 contacts.

The 4G handsets boast an MP3 player. They are equipped with 128MB RAM and 64MB internal storage, which is expandable via the microSD card slot. They are loaded with Nokia’s old Snake game. They offer Cloud apps and services as well.

HMD has packed a 1,450 mAh battery on the Nokia 108 4G (2024) that is said to deliver up to 15 days of standby time on a single charge. The Nokia 125 4G has a smaller 1,000mAh battery and nano SIM support.