Power consumption in India rises marginally in October

New Delhi: Power consumption in India rose marginally by about one per cent to 140.47 billion units (BU) in October compared to a year ago. In October 2023, the power consumption grew by over 22 per cent to 139.44 BU. It was at 113.94 BU in October 2022.

The highest supply in a day (peak power demand met) dipped to 219.22 GW in October from 221.53 GW in the year-ago month. The peak power demand touched an all-time high of about 250 GW in May this year. The previous all-time high peak power demand of 243.27 GW was recorded in September 2023.

Earlier this year, the power ministry projected a peak power demand of 235 GW during the day and 225 GW during evening hours for May while 240 GW during daytime and 235 GW in the evening hours for June.