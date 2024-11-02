Two Non-Local Workers Shot in J&K’s Budgam; Search Underway for Attackers

Two migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh, Sufiyan and Usman, were shot and injured by suspected militants while working on the Jal Jeevan Project in Budgam, Kashmir. The incident took place on Friday evening near Mazhama graveyard by the Nallah Sukhnag riverbank. One worker sustained a gunshot wound to the arm, and the other to the leg. Both were initially treated at SDH Magam and later referred to SKIMS Bemina, where their conditions are stable. Security forces have cordoned off the area and initiated a search operation to locate the attackers.

This assault marks the third significant attack in the region in recent weeks. On October 23, a targeted assault in Gagangeer, Ganderbal, led to the deaths of a local doctor and six laborers. Another incident in Baramulla’s Gulmarg area resulted in the deaths of two army porters and three soldiers, further heightening security concerns across Kashmir.

Recently, Pakistani-backed Jaish-e-Mohammed operatives attacked an Indian Army convoy ambulance in J&K’s Akhnoor sector. Security forces successfully eliminated three terrorists who reportedly intended a larger strike via the Akhnoor route, a known pathway for Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives. The terrorists entered the area through Battal, and seized wireless equipment confirmed their affiliation with Jaish-e-Mohammed.