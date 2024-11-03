Ashwini Vaishnaw supports Kerala’s K-Rail project, conditional on resolving obstacles

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw voiced support for Kerala’s ambitious K-Rail project on Sunday, stating that the project could proceed if the state addresses key technical and environmental issues. During discussions with Kerala Chief Minister in Delhi, Vaishnaw urged prompt action to resolve these challenges, emphasizing that the NDA government upholds cooperative federalism. Vaishnaw noted that with adjustments to the K-Rail design, the Railways would be open to advancing the project.

The minister also confirmed the Railways’ commitment to the Sabari rail line from Angamaly to Erumeli, maintaining its original alignment. The Kerala government recently communicated specific conditions related to the Sabari project, and the Railways will soon send a procedural format to the state, similar to one used with Maharashtra. Once Kerala completes this format, the project will progress.

Despite prior challenges, including central government opposition and public resistance, Vaishnaw suggested that the K-Rail project remains viable if concerns are addressed. He noted that Kerala has currently acquired only 14% of the necessary land for the Ernakulam-Kottayam-Thiruvananthapuram three-line route and announced that more MEMU trains would be provided to Kerala to enhance regional rail services.