Bhai Dooj 2024: Date, Auspicious Timings, Rituals, and Significance

Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhaiya Dooj, is a cherished Indian festival celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters. Observed two days after Diwali, this occasion highlights the love, respect, and commitment siblings share. In 2024, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on November 3.

Bhai Dooj 2024: Date and Timings

This year, the Dwitiya Tithi for Bhai Dooj starts on November 2 at 8:22 PM and ends on November 3 at 11:06 PM. This period marks the traditional observance of the festival.

Auspicious Timings

The ideal time for celebrating Bhai Dooj is the Shubh Muhurat, on November 3 from 1:10 PM to 3:22 PM. Another auspicious window, the Vijaya Muhurat, falls between 1:54 PM and 2:38 PM. Celebrating during these times is thought to bring additional blessings.

Rituals of Bhai Dooj

During Bhai Dooj, sisters perform a ’tilak’ ceremony, marking their brothers’ foreheads and praying for their well-being. Many also prepare delicious dishes and sweets, sharing these with family members. Brothers show their appreciation by giving gifts, symbolizing love and support.

Significance of Bhai Dooj

Bhai Dooj embodies love and gratitude between siblings. Sisters wish for their brothers’ prosperity, while brothers commit to their sisters’ safety and happiness. This festival strengthens family bonds and emphasizes loyalty and support among family members.

Bhai Dooj is a wonderful occasion to honor and deepen the sibling bond. Celebrate this year with rituals and observe the auspicious timings for a meaningful celebration.