Southern Railway to operate special trains connecting these cities: Details

Chennai: Southern Railway has announced special weekly trains connecting Chennai Central and Ambala Cantonment in Haryana. This special train was announced considering the increased passenger demand during Chhath festival.

Train Schedule and Timings:

Train No. 06097, named the Dr MGR Chennai Central – Ambala Cantonment Weekly Festival Special, will depart from Dr MGR Chennai Central at 5:15 AM on November 4, and November 11, 2024 (Mondays). This train is scheduled to reach Ambala Cantonment at 2:10 AM on the third day.

Also Read: India launch date of Oben Rorr EZ electric motorcycle announced: Details

The return train, Train No. 06098 Ambala Cantonment – Dr MGR Chennai Central Weekly Festival Special, will leave Ambala Cantonment at 3:30 PM on November 6, and November 13, 2024 (Wednesdays). It will arrive at Dr MGR Chennai Central at 1:35 PM on the third day of the journey.

The special trains will include 10 Sleeper Class Coaches, 6 General Second Class Coaches, and 2 Second Class Coaches equipped with facilities for Divyangjan (persons with disabilities) to ensure comfort and accessibility for all passengers.