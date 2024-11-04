Stock Market: Indian equity indices settle lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty ended the week’s first trading session lower. BSE Sensex shed as many as 941.88 points or 1.18 per cent to settle at 78,782.24. NSE Nifty ended lower by 309 points or 1.27 per cent to settle at 23,995.35.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 1,256 against 2,781 stocks that declined, and 129 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,166. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 193, and those that hit a 52-week low was 31. A total of 396 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 247 in the lower circuit.

42 out of 50 constituent stocks of Nifty ended lower. Top gainers were Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, Cipla, State Bank of India, and Dr Reddy’s Labs. Top losers were Hero MotoCorp, Grasim Industries, Bajaj Auto, Adani Ports, and BPCL.

The fear index, India (VIX), which measures the volatility in the markets, ended higher by 5.01 per cent at 16.70 points. Broader indices also ended in red, with Nifty Midcap100, and Nifty Smallcap100 ending lower by 1.31 per cent, and 1.98 per cent, respectively. All the sectoral indices ended lower.

Nifty OMCs, Realty, and Media ended down by over 2 per cent each. They were followed by Financials, FMCG, Metal, Private Bank, and Consumer Durables, all ending down by over 1 per cent each.